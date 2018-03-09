WWE Teases The Ultimate Deletion, Mike & Maria Kanellis Reveal Baby Name (Video), The Bella Twins

- Above is the latest pregnancy vlog from Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis, featuring footage from their baby shower. Maria reveals the name for their daughter that is due in a few weeks - Fredricka Moon Bennett.

See Also Maria Kanellis Speaks Out On Nude Photo Leak

- As noted, WWE taped The Ultimate Deletion match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Matt's Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC on Thursday. It's believed that the match could air as soon as Monday's RAW but it is scheduled to air before WrestleMania 34. WWE posted this teaser on the match and Monday's RAW:

When will "The Ultimate Deletion" take place? "The Ultimate Deletion" is upon us, and the battleground has been chosen. After "Woken" Matt Hardy invited Bray Wyatt to The Hardy Compound for the final battle in the "Great War," The Eater of Worlds accepted the challenge via social media. When will "The Ultimate Deletion" transpire? Don't miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram that she and sister Brie Bella were filming an episode of The Steve Harvey Show today. She posted the following on her rough morning:

Bleeding hands, broken plane, delay till 3:20am, wet hair, freezing, got sick, no food, no drink, no sleep, delayed layover, beyond long Starbucks line, so no coffee, and have to fully get ready on the plane BUT I'm on my way to meet my sister, in a world full of smiles, at DisneyWorld to talk with Steve Harvey Still feel blessed, have good health and love my job! Instead of having the day bring me down, I will make today a good day! And find the good in today!