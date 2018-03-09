Triple H & Shawn Michaels Appear At WWE PC Event (Photos, Videos), Backstage WWE NXT Notes, WWE MMC

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the Mixed Match Challenge trash talking heating up ahead of Rusev and Lana vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, plus more MMC happenings from this past week.

- Ronda Rousey was backstage for Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. In another note from the tapings, they did a gimmick where the loudest fans in the crowd were tossed free t-shirts. It's believed that this may be one of Jeremy Borash's ideas as he was always doing similar gimmicks with fans at Impact Wrestling tapings. Borash has worked behind-the-scenes at recent NXT events but there's no word yet on if he was at Wednesday's tapings as he had to be in North Carolina on Thursday for WWE's Ultimate Deletion tapings at Matt Hardy's compound.

- The latest WWE Performance Center All Access event was held earlier this week in Orlando. This event, which fans pay $1,499.00 for, featured a surprise appearance from Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. No word yet on when the next All Access event will take place. Below are photos and videos from this week's event:

During the @ShawnMichaels meet and greet at #PCAllAccess, @TripleH crashes the party! "All I hear is how great Shawn is!" pic.twitter.com/hdPDtGmB6U — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 6, 2018

Hunter did awesome! His favorite wrestler is @AJStylesOrg and I know Hunter did him proud! #PCAllAccess https://t.co/Gupe21KiS5 — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) March 7, 2018

This was Joe's 4th #PCAllAccess and he explains to @ShawnMichaels as to why he feels at home when he visits the @WWEPerformCtr. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/qsHzzZD1hg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 6, 2018

This is what #PCAllAccess is all about. Watching this sweet boy Hunter enjoy his day with all the @WWENXT Superstars made my day! I'm sure @JohnnyGargano would've loved to meet his biggest fan but ?? sorry! At least he got to do @AJStylesOrg entrance down the ramp & ito the ring! pic.twitter.com/Ltw21XX8o8 — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) March 6, 2018