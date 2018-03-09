Dolph Ziggler Cuts WWE Fastlane Promo, Titus O'Neil Arm Wrestles Three At Once (Video), WWE Stock Up

- WWE posted this new video of Titus O'Neil in South Africa for a promotional tour. Titus arm wrestles all three members of the KFM morning radio show.

- WWE stock was up 0.82% today, closing at $38.22 per share. Today's high was $38.52 and the low was $38.00.

- Below is new video of Dolph Ziggler cutting a promo for Sunday's WWE Fastlane main event, which will see WWE Champion AJ Styles defend against Ziggler, John Cena, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Six-Pack Challenge.