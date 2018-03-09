Dolph Ziggler Cuts WWE Fastlane Promo, Titus O'Neil Arm Wrestles Three At Once (Video), WWE Stock Up

- WWE posted this new video of Titus O'Neil in South Africa for a promotional tour. Titus arm wrestles all three members of the KFM morning radio show.
- WWE stock was up 0.82% today, closing at $38.22 per share. Today's high was $38.52 and the low was $38.00.
- Below is new video of Dolph Ziggler cutting a promo for Sunday's WWE Fastlane main event, which will see WWE Champion AJ Styles defend against Ziggler, John Cena, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Six-Pack Challenge.
Are we still doing "phrasing"?#WWE #Fastlane— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 9, 2018
Later, marks pic.twitter.com/ys0RFHYP8W