How Was This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership For Crossroads After Last Week's Strong Numbers?

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, the special Crossroads edition with Johnny Impact vs. World Champion Austin Aries in the main event, drew 325,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 365,000 viewers, which was the new high for 2018 and the best number going back to the July 13th, 2017 episode, which drew 374,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #128 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #136.

College basketball topped the night with more than 5 million viewers. The NBA was next with 3.4 million viewers.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)

March 15th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily