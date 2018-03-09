WWE NXT Women Main Event For Women's Day, Lars Sullivan - WWE PC Video, Stephanie McMahon Trains

- Above is new video of "The Freak" of WWE NXT, Lars Sullivan, training with WWE Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- The women of NXT headlined Thursday's NXT live event in Dade City, FL to celebrate International Women's Day. The match saw Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane and Jessie Eleban defeat Shayna Baszler, Vanessa Borne and Reina Gonzalez.

"It happens quite often here at NXT that the women are the main event of the show," WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said of the match to the WWE website. "They just worked themselves into that position, not only here but on the main roster. It's very awesome and empowering to see that six of the brightest Superstars NXT have to offer happen to be women in the main event in Dade City on International Women's Day."

- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" video from Stephanie McMahon as she and Triple H prepare to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34: