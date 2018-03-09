The Rock & Daughter Jasmine Post IWD Video, Chris Jericho Hears His Song On Radio (Video), Natalya

- Chris Jericho posted this YouTube video of his reaction to hearing a Fozzy song on the radio while traveling in the car.

- Natalya's new Calgary Sun column is now online at this link, looking at Jarrius "JJ" Robertson, who will receive the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Here's part of what she wrote on meeting Jarrius and his backstage interaction with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz:

The first time I met Jarrius, I had no idea who he was or why he was backstage at a WWE event. From first glance, he was just a kid with tons of energy. I didn't know that he was dealing with some very serious health issues. All I knew upon that initial meeting was that Jarrius was a vibrant young man that was incredibly intelligent, funny and charismatic. He worked the room, and that's not the easiest thing to do when you're surrounded by the likes of John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. I remember very specifically watching Jarrius meet The Miz for the first time. It was among the funniest things I've ever seen because Miz kept asking him who his favourite WWE Superstar was. Jarrius kept rattling off a list of names including Roman Reigns and John Cena. The more names Jarrius said, the more The Miz was demanding to know why he wasn't Jarrius' favourite. Jarrius knew that he was pulling Miz's tail and had him right where he wanted him – annoyed! He then said very matter-of-factly to Miz, "just so you know, you're at the bottom of my list." Everyone backstage burst out laughing, including The Miz. We all knew right then and there that Jarrius was special and that he fit right in with the WWE family.

- The Rock is receiving a lot of mainstream media attention for this Instagram video he posted with daughter Jasmine to celebrate International Women's Day:

Girl power.

To every woman out there 'round the world - all ages and races - I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home.

Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool.

#MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay