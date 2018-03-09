Welcome to the WrestlingINC's viewing party for ROH 16th Anniversary Show! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 8:30pm ET with the Pre-Show on ROH's Facebook page. The main PPV card starts at 9pm ET. All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

ROH World Championship

Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Vegas Street Fight)

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. SoCal Unsensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels)

Cody vs. Matt Taven

Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll

Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match

Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura

Pre-Show - Women of Honor Tournament Match

Tenille Dashwood vs. Brandi Rhodes