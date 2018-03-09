WrestlingInc.com

Former ROH Champion Returns At Tonight's 16th Anniversary Show

By Joshua Gagnon | March 09, 2018

Kenny King defended his ROH World TV Championship against Silas Young at tonight's 16th Anniversary Show. King ended up winning the match and afterwards Austin Aries came out to the stage with all of his championship titles.

Aries said he wanted King's title since he's never won it previously. Kenny King looked to accept Aries challenge as the two taunted each other.

Check out our live coverage of tonight's show.

You can see Aries' appearance in the videos below.




