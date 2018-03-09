WrestlingInc.com

Titles Change Hands At Tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show

By Joshua Gagnon | March 09, 2018

Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Scorpio Sky won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks and Adam Page at tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary.

This is Kazarian, Daniels, and Sky's first time winning the titles. Young Bucks and Page won them back in August at War of the Worlds UK. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:







