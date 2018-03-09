Titles Change Hands At Tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show

Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Scorpio Sky won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks and Adam Page at tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary.
This is Kazarian, Daniels, and Sky's first time winning the titles. Young Bucks and Page won them back in August at War of the Worlds UK. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
Good luck beating @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB and @theAdamPage for those six-man belts!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/XAwyC9PL8G
??— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/4z9jMS5poN
YOUR BACK ASPLODE.— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/CKrR3B0KkL
.@MattJackson13 from the heavens... CAN YOU DIG IT!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/WS6DEJEn47
Not like this... not like this!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/VxItIy5qmz