16th Anniversary Show Crashes ROH Website, Women Of Honor Tournament Update, Dalton Castle

- Above, ROH World Champion Dalton Castle talks about his favorite ROH moment, which was winning the ROH title.

- As noted, the Women of Honor Tournament semis will took place at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7. It was announced tonight the finals will be on that card, as well. The semis will be held during the pre-show and the finals will take place on the main card. On tonight's 16th Anniversary, Tenille Dashwood defeated Brandi Rhodes to be the first woman to advance to the semis.

BREAKING: @Women_of_Honor Championship Tournament Finals will take place at #ROHSupercard April 7 in NOLA!



Tickets: https://t.co/UDLqdktVtH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2018

- Due to the demand of tonight's PPV, ROH's website was down during the first hour of the show. This was the first PPV for the company's HonorClub streaming service. ROH acknowledged the issue on Twitter and got things working again shortly after.

Fans, we are aware of and apologize for the website issues due to high demand. We are working to fix this ASAP. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2018

Update: While many fans are reporting high quality HonorClub streams, we understand others are still experiencing issues. We are continuing to address this diligently. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2018