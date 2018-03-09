WrestlingInc.com

16th Anniversary Show Crashes ROH Website, Women Of Honor Tournament Update, Dalton Castle

By Joshua Gagnon | March 09, 2018

- Above, ROH World Champion Dalton Castle talks about his favorite ROH moment, which was winning the ROH title.

- As noted, the Women of Honor Tournament semis will took place at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7. It was announced tonight the finals will be on that card, as well. The semis will be held during the pre-show and the finals will take place on the main card. On tonight's 16th Anniversary, Tenille Dashwood defeated Brandi Rhodes to be the first woman to advance to the semis.


Former ROH Champion Returns At Tonight's 16th Anniversary Show
See Also
Former ROH Champion Returns At Tonight's 16th Anniversary Show

- Due to the demand of tonight's PPV, ROH's website was down during the first hour of the show. This was the first PPV for the company's HonorClub streaming service. ROH acknowledged the issue on Twitter and got things working again shortly after.





Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top