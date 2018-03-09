WrestlingInc.com

Another Title Change At Tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show

By Joshua Gagnon | March 09, 2018

The Briscoes won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns at tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show.

This is Briscoes' ninth time winning the titles. Motor City Machine Guns won them back in September. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos below:







