Another Title Change At Tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show

The Briscoes won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns at tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show.
This is Briscoes' ninth time winning the titles. Motor City Machine Guns won them back in September. Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos below:
Classic @SussexCoChicken with the Blockbuster off the apron #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/fcREjGWy9k— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
2 for 1 #ROH16th @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/FcKiIq06vI— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
Frogie Bo from @SussexCoChicken #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/QsJydIll9o— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
JAY DRILLER!!!! @jaybriscoe84 #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/t3rDbCzB2i— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018
For the nine time in their careers, @SussexCoChicken & @jaybriscoe84 are ROH World Tag Team Champions #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/KaheSVqEEp— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) March 10, 2018