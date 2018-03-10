After tonight's ROH 16th Anniversary Show went off the air on PPV things continued on ROH's Facebook page. Marty Scurll came out after Castle successfully defended his title against Jay Lethal and demanded a ROH World Title shot after receiving zero thus far in his ROH career. Scurll said Castle better enjoy every moment as champion because he's taking the title.

Bully Ray came out and congratulated both wrestlers on their matches tonight. He told Scurll he's right that he has been around for a long time and has made his way up the ranks. Bully continued that Scurll has earned a title shot.

At Supercard of Honor XII it will be Dalton Castle defending the title against Marty Scurll. You can check out the full post-PPV segment below.

As noted, Cody will face Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii will be making an appearance at that show on April 7 in front of a record crowd.