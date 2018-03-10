Sound Off: Will The Undertaker Appear Or Carmella Cash-In At WWE Fastlane?

Tomorrow is the SmackDown exclusive PPV, Fastlane, a show that fans haven't exactly shown a lot of interest in with WrestleMania 34 only weeks away. Despite that, there are two possible big segments that could happen at the show: Undertaker making an appearance and Carmella finally cashing in her MITB title shot.

Today's question: Do you think either of these things will happen at Fastlane? If so, how do you see things going down?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

