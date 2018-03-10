WrestlingInc.com

Sound Off: Will The Undertaker Appear Or Carmella Cash-In At WWE Fastlane?

By Joshua Gagnon | March 10, 2018

Tomorrow is the SmackDown exclusive PPV, Fastlane, a show that fans haven't exactly shown a lot of interest in with WrestleMania 34 only weeks away. Despite that, there are two possible big segments that could happen at the show: Undertaker making an appearance and Carmella finally cashing in her MITB title shot.

Today's question: Do you think either of these things will happen at Fastlane? If so, how do you see things going down?

