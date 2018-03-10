WrestlingInc.com

NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 2): Bad Luck Fale Faces Lance Archer, Hiroshi Tanahashi In Action

By Joshua Gagnon | March 10, 2018

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Taichi in the main event. Bad Luck Fale also advanced after defeating Lance Archer. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 20:00 mark). Below are the full results:


* Suzuki-gun defeated Ren Narita and Ryusuke Taguchi
* David Finlay and Tetsuhiro Yagi defeated Shota Umino and Yuji Nagata
* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tomoyuki Oka and Michael Elgin
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Takashi Iizuka defeated Toa Henare and Juice Robinson
* BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Taka Michinoku, Zack Sabre Jr., and Minoru Suzuki
* Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Kota Ibushi
* Bad Luck Fale defeated Lance Archer (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Taichi (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)


The next New Japan Cup show takes place early tomorrow at 3:00am ET. The next two tournament matches are: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

