Infamous Sucker Punches In WWE, William Regal Gives Advice To Wrestlers, WWE Ring Announcer Turns 24

By Joshua Gagnon | March 10, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring infamous sucker punches. The video features AJ Styles clocking John Cena, Sheamus punching Mark Henry during an arm-wrestling contest, and Triple H popping Kurt Angle on his way out of the ring.

- Today, WWE Raw Ring Announcer JoJo turns 24 years old. JoJo first started with WWE in 2013 and was on the cast of E!'s Total Divas.

- On Twitter, William Regal gave some advice to wrestlers looking to make their way into WWE. Regal noted that wrestlers who do it via Twitter is not the right way to apply.



