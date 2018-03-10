Another NJPW Star Injured, Kenny Omega At ROH TV Taping, Brandi Rhodes Joins Tournament, More

- Above are highlights from the New Japan Cup 2018: Night One. The main event saw Michael Elgin defeat Tomohiro Ishii in a fantastic match.

- ROH announced they will be returning to Texas for live events on June 15 and 16. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday for HonorClub members and Friday for the general public.

- NJPW announced Togi Makabe has an injury to his right knee that will keep out of action for the next few shows. They will then decide if he needs more time off or can return to action.

- After appearing on last night's ROH 16th Anniversary Show as Bury the Bear, Kenny Omega will be making an appearance at tonight's ROH TV tapings. Also today, the Women of Honor Tournament continues with quarterfinal matches: Mandy Leon vs. Kelly Klein and Mayu Iwatani vs. Deonna Purrazzo. Tenille Dashwood is the first woman to make it to the semis after defeating Brandi Rhodes last night. The last of the quarterfinal matches is Kagetsu vs. Sumie Sakai. The semis and finals will take place at ROH Supercard of Honor XII in April.

- Speaking of Brandi Rhodes, despite being eliminated from the Women of Honor Tournament she became the first woman announced for Stardom's 2018 Cinderella Tournament on April 30. The winner of this single-day tournament gets a wish to do whatever they want, which is typically picking a title shot. Last year had 16 women involved and the one-on-one matches had a bit of a twist with a short ten minute time limit and the possibility of being eliminated by being thrown over the top rope. Mayu Iwatani won in 2015 and 2016, while last year's winner was Toni Storm.

