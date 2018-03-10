Brock Lesnar Beats The Miz At WWE Live Event, WWE Stars John Cena Has Never Faced, Bianca Belair

- Above is a video from Bianca Belair's YouTube channel showing off how she gets ready for her match and how she put together her latest wrestling gear for under $60. Belair had a match against local talent on this week's NXT where she won in decisive fashion.

- WWE ran an article on 5 Superstars John Cena has never faced one-on-one. Among the group: Shane McMahon, Matt Hardy, Bobby Roode, Kofi Kingston, and Chad Gable. Cena will be in the upcoming 6-Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship at this Sunday's Fastlane.

- Last night, WWE had a live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota where WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar took on WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The Miztourage tried to help out, but Lesnar ended up knocking out all three with the referee calling the match after about a minute. Even the referee wasn't safe as Lesnar hit an F-5 on him too. Lesnar is scheduled for a face-to-face with Roman Reigns on this week's episode of Raw.