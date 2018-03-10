Dolph Ziggler Pokes Fun At His Reported Salary, Roman Reigns Vs. Daniel Bryan In 2015, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is the full match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2015. The winner of the match would go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. Reigns would land a spear to get the pinfall victory.

- As noted, Dolph Ziggler has been cutting promos on each of his upcoming Fastlane opponents (John Cena, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens). Earlier today, Ziggler (with the help of Carmella) cut a promo about himself, joking about past injuries, telling fans he's winning the WWE Championship and walking out of WrestleMania as champion, and he's got 1.5 million reasons why. That last part was likely a reference to the report of Ziggler re-signing with WWE for a 2 year, $1.5 million contract. Below are all his promos from this week.