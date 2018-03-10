The Miz Says Ronda Rousey Is Messing With The Wrong People In WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse, and asked Miz about his thoughts on how Ronda Rousey has done thus far in the WWE. Miz thought she's off to a good start, despite picking the wrong people to mess with.

"I think so. So far she's getting a great reaction out of the crowd, that's what it's all about," Miz said. "But I think she's messing with the wrong people in Triple H and Stephanie McMahon."

On this past week's episode of Raw, Rousey initially picked Stephanie McMahon to be her WrestleMania 34 opponent after Stephanie slapped her, but thanks to a sucker punch from two weeks ago, Raw GM Kurt Angle added himself and Triple H to the match.

Miz was also asked what he thought of Rousey's work in the ring.

"In UFC, she's incredible. She's one of the baddest women on the planet," Miz responded. "In WWE, it's a completely different art and I haven't seen her train yet. Wherever she's training, I haven't been there, so I haven't seen it."

Miz will be defending his title against both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34.

Again, you can see his full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.