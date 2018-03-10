WWE Live Event Results From Minneapolis (3/9): Brock Lesnar Vs. The Miz

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Brian Adkins for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Minneapolis, MN:

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* Cedric Alexander defeated TJP

* The Revival defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated The Miz. They teased Brock not coming out, playing his music for a couple minutes before finally coming out. He did 7 suplexes between the Miz and Miztourage, gave the F5 to each of them and the referee called the match. Then he F5'd the ref. Another pretty quick appearance.

Intermission

* Apollo (w/ Dana Brooke) defeated Curt Hawkins. After the match, Hawkins says he isn't leaving until he gets a win and calls out anyone in the back that wants to make history. Goldust comes out.

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Raw Women's Championship match: Alexa Bliss (w/ Mickie James) defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley to retain the Raw Women's Championship

* Raw Tag Team Championship match: Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro & Sheamus via DQ