Kevin Owens Jokes About Rumored WrestleMania Match, Paul Heyman On Roman Reigns - Brock Lesnar, More

- Above, Nikki and Brie showed the lead up to their appearance on Steve Harvey's daytime series, STEVE. Nikki's flight was delayed and she needed Minnie Mouse ears for the appearance, Brie was able to help her sister out.

- WWE caught up with Paul Heyman to ask about what Brock Lesnar has in store for Roman Reigns on this week's Raw. Heyman simply laughed and headed off. Earlier this week, Reigns and Heyman had a face-to-face in the ring and Reigns let Lesnar's advocate know that "The Beast" better come dressed for a fight.

- On Twitter, Kevin Owens posted a photo of a previous Andre the Giant Battle Royal with the caption "Tape study." Earlier this week, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the current plan for Owens is to be featured in that match at WrestleMania 34. Owens will compete in the 6-Pack Challenge for AJ Styles' WWE Championship at tomorrow's Fastlane PPV.