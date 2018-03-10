Billie Kay And Peyton Royce Return To Action Following Long Absence (Photos)

Following a lengthy absence from the ring, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce returned to action at last night's NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.

The Iconic Duo teamed up against Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane but came up short in their return bout. Sane picked up the win for her team after nailing Royce with the Insane Elbow.

Here are photos of Kay and Royce's return to action.

The short hair is my favorite 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dnyfj5tDI6 — Graven🍭 (@gravenbabies) March 10, 2018

Oh yeah and the guys in the crowd lost it especially when this happened ...🙄😅 pic.twitter.com/EXMj7kOK4u — Graven🍭 (@gravenbabies) March 10, 2018

Prior to their return, The Iconic Duo's last appearance came on November 29, 2017, at an NXT television taping, with Kay accompanying Royce for a match against NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. Royce lost the match, which aired on December 13, 2017, on the WWE Network. Kay's last match in 2017 took place on November 16 at a live event.

Kay was out of action after undergoing breast augmentation surgery, according to a report by Dave Meltzer last month in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WebMD says that women who get breast implants should not do any heavy lifting for up to six weeks after the procedure.

While there was nothing mentioned in the Observer about Royce's absence, she posted this photo on Instagram two weeks ago, which led to speculation that she also took time off for a breast augmentation.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

