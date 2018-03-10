Luke Harper On Bludgeon Brothers Criticism, Getting Into Acting, If He's Moving Away From Wrestling

Luke Harper spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section on acting and the Bludgeon Brothers. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting into acting:

"Acting is a big ambition, but I still have a professional wrestling world to conquer. I don't think I've even dipped my toes in the water compared to what I'd like to do by the end of my career. They might be high ambitions but they're my goals, and if I don't accomplish them, then it's on me."

Stepping away from wrestling

"Professional wrestling is a beautiful yet cruel mistress. She will treat you well and treat you horribly, but outside of my family, it is my one true love. I'm an addict for it and I'll never go away from it, it's my life. This is a buttress for pro wrestling, and it can only make me better at professional wrestling."

See Also Luke Harper Reveals Who Came Up With The Mallets For The Bludgeon Brothers

Bludgeon Brothers criticisms from fans:

"I'm exactly where I want to be. There came a time where I wasn't so sure about that, but I know now this is where I want to be. The Bludgeon Brothers are the Bludgeon Brothers. We don't care if people think we look like Kane. We [make an impact] and get the job done."

Harper also discussed more about the acting process. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.