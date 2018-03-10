Carmella And Big E Want A Second Shot In The MMC, Matt Hardy On WWE Hiring Jeremy Borash, Sheamus

- Above, Sheamus hits the gym for a chest, bicep, and back workout in Rosemont, Illinois.

- As noted, the Ultimate Deletion Match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy was filmed at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC on Thursday. As part of the production, Jeremy Borash was on hand as he was a big part of the previous broken universe stories. Matt Hardy spoke briefly with SPORTbible about WWE signing Borash.

"Personally I am very glad that Jeremy Borash is here in WWE," Hardy said. "He's got a great mind; a very creative person, a good friend of mine and he just deserves to work here. Coming to the WWE often validates your career in the business and he was kind of the glue that was keeping TNA together in many, many ways over the years. The fact that he's here and actually hired by Triple H, and his role is to be an important part of NXT, I am very happy he's got the opportunity. It's something he's deserving of."

- We are nearing the semis in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge with The Miz and Asuka taking on Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. In the other bracket, Rusev and Lana or Bobby Roode and Charlotte will face a "second chance" team voted in by the fans. Below is video of Carmella and The New Day looking for a second opportunity with the group doing a lip-sync to Biggie's "One More Chance."