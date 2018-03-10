Last March, WWE tryout attendee James 'Rude Boy' Riley had been arrested on child pornography charges. The 25-year-old was busted after the New York Police Department found the images on his iPhone. He was arraigned on 'charges of promotion and possession of a sexual performance by a child' and made a $3,500 bail. Riley had also reportedly uploaded some of the photos to his Google and Tumblr accounts.

According to Silive.com, Riley pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday to a felony count of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Riley will be placed on interim-supervision probation for two years, and if he complies will be sentenced to five days in jail. He must also register with state authorities as a sexual offender.

Riley had attended a WWE tryout last February, you can see him briefly in the WWE video below at the 0:21 mark at the bottom left of the screen with blonde hair.