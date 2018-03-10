Baron Corbin On Costing John Cena A Trip To WrestleMania, Taking Styles Vs. Nakamura Away From Fans

Baron Corbin spoke with The Times-Picayune about winning the WWE Championship, costing John Cena a trip to WrestleMania, and his dream 'Mania opponent. Here are some of the highlights:

Dream WrestleMania opponent:

"Growing up, I idolized Big Boss Man and Bam Bam Bigelow just because they were big guys who could move and were tough. I felt like they both rode motorcycles. And Bam Bam had his head tattooed. Those are the guys who really got me into wrestling. So one of those two at WrestleMania would be awesome. They brought me into this whole world as a kid, and it would be really cool to go to battle with them. It would make a really cool moment for me."

Getting revenge on John Cena for costing Corbin a title win after cashing in his MITB opportunity:

"I think it would be good retribution [to cost Cena on Sunday]. To see the look on his face knowing his WrestleMania moment just got taken away, his dream of another WrestleMania championship match is taken away. It would make me feel good to know I played a role in taking his little dream."

Ruining the opportunity for fans to see AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania:

"How many people can say they walked into WrestleMania as the WWE champion? I would like to watch all the people cry that they don't get AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. There's a lot of gratification in that."

Corbin also discussed his memories about WWE's biggest show of the year. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.