More From British Bulldog's Daughter About Scott Hall, Bulldog Not Being In The WWE Hall Of Fame

As reported, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall had a heated exchange with the daughter of the "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Georgia Smith. A fan mentioned the short-lived Allied Powers tag team and praised them for their run in the 90s, stating they were "were everyone a kid from the 90s wanted as a tag team." This garnered a response from Hall stating that they were "failed singles wrestlers," which immediately elicited a response from Georgia.

Georgia stated that Bulldog was not a failed man in any way, and that she does not have the fondest moments of Hall as a child. Georgia also said that she [hasn't] seen much recently that makes her think that he changed, and added that three out of Hall's five best matches involved her family, and he did not win one of them. When a fan asked what matches these were, Georgia responded, "[Royal Rumble] with Bret, [King of the Ring] with Bret, [King of the Ring] with Owen, so his best friend or a Hart it seems."

I reached out to Georgia and had an opportunity to chat with her about this incident for an update. Georgia mentioned that Hall deleted that tweet after she addressed the situation with him personally.

She also shared her thoughts on her father, British Bulldog, not being in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"In regards to my dad not being in the Hall of Fame, I think it's just about timing with WWE, and what will work best for them [and] make the most money for them," said Smith. "So, I think it's only a matter of time before he goes in."