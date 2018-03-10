WrestlingInc.com

Darren Young Returns To The Ring, Summer Rae Appears At Convention, Rey Mysterio Hypes Soccer Game

By Daniel Pena | March 10, 2018

- After being released by WWE last October, Darren Young has plans to continue his wrestling career on the independent circuit. Under his real name Fred Rosser, he wrestled first match since leaving WWE last night in Union, New Jersey for WrestlePro against Impact Wrestling star Fallah Bahh.

Rosser was victorious in his return bout and put over Bahh afterward on Twitter.



- Danielle Moinet, also known as Summer Rae, made her first appearance at a wrestling function since her release from WWE last October today at a wrestling convention in East Elmhurst, New York. The former WWE star appeared at The Big Event 14, where she met fans. Afterward, she posted the following on Instagram.

Moinet also posted some videos and photos from her appearance on Instagram Stories.

- The official Twitter feed of Manchester United sent out this video of Rey Mysterio hyping their soccer game against Liverpool today.


