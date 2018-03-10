Darren Young Returns To The Ring, Summer Rae Appears At Convention, Rey Mysterio Hypes Soccer Game

- After being released by WWE last October, Darren Young has plans to continue his wrestling career on the independent circuit. Under his real name Fred Rosser, he wrestled first match since leaving WWE last night in Union, New Jersey for WrestlePro against Impact Wrestling star Fallah Bahh.
Rosser was victorious in his return bout and put over Bahh afterward on Twitter.
I am very proud of @FALLAH1 and consider him one of the best big man I know. The rate of change is not going to slow down anytime soon for you. Thanks is for strangers. You are absolutely amazing to share the ring with once again. Anytime, anyplace.???? pic.twitter.com/GLXypfX4In— nodaysoff fred rosser (@realfredrosser) March 10, 2018
.@FALLAH1 vs. @realfredrosser is happening now at @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/2izA6SGaEh— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) March 10, 2018
- Danielle Moinet, also known as Summer Rae, made her first appearance at a wrestling function since her release from WWE last October today at a wrestling convention in East Elmhurst, New York. The former WWE star appeared at The Big Event 14, where she met fans. Afterward, she posted the following on Instagram.
Today was incredible! You guys really had me in my feelings. ???? The sweet, kind words you had to say & the things you brought for me...I really felt the love! And so many people traveling from overseas too...thank you to all those that came ou'! I'm super nostalgic tonight. ?? Thank you to @bigeventny for bringing me to NY & hosting a great event. Next stop - New Orleans!
Moinet also posted some videos and photos from her appearance on Instagram Stories.
- The official Twitter feed of Manchester United sent out this video of Rey Mysterio hyping their soccer game against Liverpool today.
Welcome to fortress Old Trafford.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2018
Wrestling superstar @ReyMysterio previews Saturday's #MUTV coverage with his take on #MUFC v Liverpool…https://t.co/amkD1MhERO pic.twitter.com/AwDzToxndu