Rich Swann Reportedly Pulls Himself From Upcoming Appearances

Earlier this week, Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vented on Twitter and was apparently considering retiring from pro wrestling after finishing up his advertised appearances.

After all the bookings ive taken im so scared to step in the ring but i cant wait lol. But after there done i will be retiring. Thank you for taking the chance on my name — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

Damn i lost the dream job. Well even though im gonna be blown up as f--k i cant wait to wrestle again — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

According to yesterday's F4WOnline's Daily Update, Swann has now pulled himself from all of his scheduled appearances. That would included his Crash appearance in Mexico and everything during WrestleMania weekend. The report says Swan is discouraged by the reaction he's received to his wrestling.

In mid-December, Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night.

Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before putting her in a headlock and dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after.

Swann and the WWE mutually parted ways last month.