WrestlingInc.com

Rich Swann Reportedly Pulls Himself From Upcoming Appearances

By Joshua Gagnon | March 10, 2018

Earlier this week, Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vented on Twitter and was apparently considering retiring from pro wrestling after finishing up his advertised appearances.



According to yesterday's F4WOnline's Daily Update, Swann has now pulled himself from all of his scheduled appearances. That would included his Crash appearance in Mexico and everything during WrestleMania weekend. The report says Swan is discouraged by the reaction he's received to his wrestling.

Backstage News On WWE Locker Room Reaction To Rich Swann's Arrest
See Also
Backstage News On WWE Locker Room Reaction To Rich Swann's Arrest

In mid-December, Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night.

Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before putting her in a headlock and dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after.

Swann and the WWE mutually parted ways last month.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top