Match Listing For 'Randy Savage Unreleased' WWE DVD, Stephanie McMahon Trains, Big Show-Mayweather

- WWE has another DVD set on the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage in the works and it is called Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of the Macho Man. This 3-disc set features a collection of more than 40 never-before-released Savage matches, as well as segments and highlights from various points in his career.

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has revealed the full 41 match listing for the DVD set, which is scheduled for release in May 2018. Highlights from the set include:

* His WWF wrestling and television debut against Aldo Marino on July 6, 1985

* The introduction of Miss Elizabeth as his manager

* "Macho Man" Randy Savage & Jesse "The Body" Ventura vs. Mario Mancini & Mike Rice

Championship Wrestling - September 28, 1985

* "Macho Man" Randy Savage & The Honky Tonk Man vs. Hulk Hogan & Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat

International Wrestling Challenge (East Rutherford, NJ) - January 5, 1987

* "Macho Man" Randy Savage defending the WWF Championship against Andre The Giant

Madison Square Garden - October 24, 1988

* The introduction of Sensational Sherri as his manager

* "Macho King" Randy Savage & Sensational Queen Sherri (with Brother Love) vs. Dusty Rhodes & Sapphire (with Miss. Elizabeth)

Des Moines, IA - July 17, 1990

* "Macho Man" Randy Savage & The Undertaker vs. Ric Flair & The Berzerker

WWE on Tele5 • August 28, 1992

* "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. "The Narcissist" Lex Luger

Huntington, WV • June 15, 1993

"Macho Man" Randy Savage & Mr. Perfect vs. Giant Gonzalez & Mr. Hughes

Lowell, MA • August 18, 1993

The set also features matches from his WCW run, although most of them took place on WCW Monday Nitro and are already available on the WWE Network. The set, however, includes a rare match from WCW Saturday Night on May 27, 1995 where he takes on "Stunning" Steve Austin.

- With WrestleMania 34 only a few weeks away, Stephanie McMahon is getting ready for the big show. Here is video of her latest workout, which she did earlier today.

It was announced last Monday on Raw that at WrestleMania 34, Stephanie will team up with Triple H against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

- It was 10 years ago today when Big Show and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather had a face-to-face confrontation on Raw. Courtesy of the WWE Network, here is a clip from their encounter.

Mayweather would go on to beat Big Show in a No Disqualification Match at WrestleMania XXIV.