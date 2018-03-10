WWE Main Event Recap: Apollo Gets A Win, Metalik & Kalisto Vs. Daivari & Nese, Curt Hawkins

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curt Hawkins and Apollo (with Titus O'Neil & Dana Brooke) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Apollo vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins kicks Apollo as the bell rings. Apollo connects with an elbow strike to Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring. Dana Brooke teases kissing Hawkins and has him close his eyes as Apollo goes to the apron. Apollo kicks Hawkins before hitting a Moonsault off the apron. Apollo rolls Hawkins back into the ring. Apollo slams Hawkins' head off the top turnbuckle. Hawkins clotheslines Apollo. Hawkins pins Apollo for a one count. Hawkins locks in a headlock, Apollo fights out it. Hawkins sweeps the leg of Apollo. Hawkins drops an elbow on Apollo. Hawkins locks in a face-lock, Apollo fights out of it. Apollo connects with a pair of kicks on Hawkins. Apollo clotheslines Hawkins. Apollo hits a Standing Moonsault on Hawkins before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins escapes a Back Suplex attempt by Apollo. Hawkins rolls Apollo up for a two count. Hawkins hits an Insiguri on Apollo before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins goes to the second rope, Apollo catches him. Apollo hits a Sit-Out Powerbomb on Hawkins. Apollo pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Apollo

A recap of RAW's opening segment is shown featuring a physical altercation between the team of Ronda Rousey & RAW GM Kurt Angle and the team of RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon & WWE COO Triple H.

A video package is shown recapping the rivalry between The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey).

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring a verbal confrontation between Ruby Riot and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Kalisto & Gran Metalik make their entrance. Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese make their entrances.

Gran Metalik & Kalisto vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

Metalik and Daivari start the match. Daivari calls for Kalisto to be tagged in. Kalisto is tagged in. They exchange wrist locks. After several pin exchanges, Daiavari makes it to the ropes. Nese tags in. Kalisto dropkicks Nese. Kalisto hits a head-scissors on Nese. Nese rolls out of the ring. Daivari goes to talk to Nese at ringside. Metalik assists Kalisto in hitting a Twisted Plancha to the outside on Nese and Daivari as we head into a commercial break.

Metalik hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Nese as we return from the commercial break. Metalik hits an Insiguri on Daivari. Metalik hits an arm-drag on Nese. Metalik dropkicks Nese. Daivari breaks up a pin attempt by Metalik on Nese. Kalisto comes into the ring and exchanges strikes with Daivari. Metalik punches Daivari. Metalik launches Kalisto into a dropkick on Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Nese rolls Metalik up for a two count, broken up by Kalisto. Nese connects with a forearm to Kalisto. Kalisto rolls out of the ring. Metalik superkicks Nese. Nese rolls out of the ring. Metalik hits a Twisted Senton to the outside on both of his opponents. Metalik rolls Nese back into the ring. Metalik kicks Nese in the face. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Nese. Metalik pins Nese for the win.

Winners: Gran Metalik & Kalisto

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Roman Reigns and Paul Herman.

A recap of John Cena's in-ring promo on RAW is shown.

A recap Sami Zayn defeating Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Fatal-Five Way on SmackDown Live is shown to close the show.



