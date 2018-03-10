Update On Ex-WWE Star Sunny (Tammy Sytch) Following Recent Arrest In New Jersey

Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny in WWE, remains incarcerated in Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, New Jersey after being arrested on Feb. 27 on charges of two counts of fugitive from justice and six counts of contempt of court.

The official website of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office currently has her listed as an inmate (under the name Tamara Sytch), with bail set at $6,000.

In an update from previous reports, PWInsider is reporting that Sytch is facing even more legal issues in the state of Pennsylvania. According to Carbon County Court officials on Thursday, a motion was made to revoke her parole last August due to multiple violations of the terms of her release the prior February.

After the motion was filed, Carbon County Court Judge Joseph Matika ordered Sytch arrested on a bench warrant so that she could return before him to face sentencing. However, Pennsylvania authorities were unable to locate Sytch until she was arrested in New Jersey, where she was flagged as a fugitive of justice. Authorities were unable to find her because she moved out of Pennsylvania.

While it was previously reported that Sytch would be extradited to Pennsylvania before facing her latest charges in New Jersey, Carbon County Court officials said that she will remain in New Jersey until her legal issues in the state are resolved. Once that happens, she will be handed off to Pennsylvania authorities to face Judge Matika.

TMZ Sports reported on Mar. 2 that Sytch was arrested for DUI on two separate occasions a few weeks before her latest arrest. She had been on probation for three DUI arrests in 2015.

Sytch was arrested for DUI in New Jersey on Jan. 23 at 8:53 p.m. She was then involved in an automobile accident on Feb. 2 at 8:52 a.m. and cops say she fled the scene. Sytch was tracked down and cited for DUI, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

She was then charged with failing to appear in court for either of the two arrests, which led to her latest arrest.

Sytch, who turned 45 years old in December, has been arrested several times over the years. In 2012, she was arrested five times in a four-week span, for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, and three counts of violating a protective order. She was arrested a sixth time in January 2013, also for violating a protective order. She served 114 days in jail and was released in May 2013 (this all happened in New Jersey).

In January 2016, Sytch pleaded guilty to driving while under suspension in the state of Pennsylvania. On August 18, 2016, Judge Matika sentenced her to 90 days in jail but counted her 97 days in rehab as jail credit. On Sept. 23, 2016, 18 days into her probation, Sytch was arrested for violating her parole. The arrest was due to three DUI arrests in Pennsylvania in 2015. Sytch remained in jail on these charges through her arraignment in January 2017. She was fined $1,496.45 for the remaining charges and released on Feb. 3, 2017.

