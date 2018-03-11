Jim Cornette Appearing On WWE Network Show, Rhyno Reflects On 23-Year Career, Ultimate Warrior Shirt

- Jim Cornette appears on the next episode of the WWE Network series WWE Photo Shoot, which airs immediately after Raw on Monday night. Here is the synopsis:

"Always outspoken as a manager in the ring or as a creative voice behind-the-scenes, Jim Cornette pulls no punches on WWE Photo Shoot!"

On WWE Photo Shoot, past and present WWE Superstars are shown a series of photos of moments throughout their career projected onto a screen. The featured talent then recalls memories of the photo, the time period, or whoever happens to be featured in the shot.

This is the sixth episode in the series, which debuted on Jan. 1. Previous guests include Cesaro, The Miz, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Charlotte Flair.

- Exactly 23 years after wrestling his first match, Rhyno picked up a win alongside Heath Slater at Saturday's WWE live event in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. In the video below, Rhyno reflects on his 23-year career and the changes in the wrestling business since 1995.

ON THIS DAY 23 YEARS AGO: @Rhyno313 had his first match. 23 years later and the veteran is still going strong! Alongside @HeathSlaterOMRB, #Rhyno picked up a victory on his special anniversary! pic.twitter.com/4s2GBbVTT7 — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2018

- With WrestleMania returning to New Orleans, which is the site of Ultimate Warrior's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and final speech before his passing in 2014, WWEShop has released this new Warrior T-Shirt.