John Cena And Nikki Bella Attend Blockers Premiere (Photos), WrestleMania V In 60 Seconds, Birthdays

- On Saturday night, John Cena and Nikki Bella walked the red carpet together at the Blockers movie premiere at the 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

At #SXSW for the WORLD PREMIERE of @BlockersMovie. It's a Saturday night at the movies for Nicole and I... cannot wait for you all to see it! pic.twitter.com/KIKt1XZ4WQ — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 11, 2018

Here is the premise for the film, which stars Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz.

"Lisa (Leslie Mann), Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) and Mitchell (John Cena) learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon embark on an all-night quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal."

The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 6.

- Take a look back at WrestleMania V in this 60-second highlight video, which saw The Mega Powers explode as best friends-turned-bitter rivals Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage faced off for the WWF Championship.

- Celebrating birthdays on Sunday are WWE Performance Center coach and former wrestler Robbie Brookside (52), and former ECW wrestler Gary "Pitbull #1" Wolfe (51).