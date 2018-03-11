Jason Jordan Injury Update - Kurt Angle Gives Estimate On Raw Star's Return To Action After Surgery

During a Q&A session on Facebook on Friday, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle provided a timetable on Jason Jordan's return to action after his storyline son underwent successful surgery last month to repair a neck injury.

When asked how Jordan is doing, Angle said he is hopeful on him returning in six to eight weeks.

"Jason should be ok to come back shortly after Wrestlemania but I'm being very optimistic," Angle wrote. "Hopefully he will be back in the next 6-8 weeks."

According to WWE.com, the procedure Jordan underwent on Feb. 6 is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy.

"He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures," WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon said. "It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal."

WWE.com added, "It is not known just how long Jordan will be out of action."

Last Monday on Raw, Angle announced that Ronda Rousey will make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, with the two taking on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match. On how he's feeling about performing at WrestleMania again, Angle wrote:

"I've wanted to perform at Wrestlemania for the past 5 years. I'm back and I'm grateful to be in a spot that I feel great about. Teaming up w Ronda and competing against HHH/Steph is one of the best spots on the card. I'm excited to show the world I still got it. I was injured at Survivor Series so I was very limited. But now I'm looking forward to WM34."

You can check out Angle's Q&A here.