NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 3): Tetsuya Naito Vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Kota Ibushi In Action

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Tetsuya Naito in the main event. Kota Ibushi also advanced after defeating YOSHI-HASHI. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 29:00 mark). Below are the full results:
@ibushi_kota "La Quebrada"#NJPWWorld Watch now??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njcup pic.twitter.com/1Yqyfrck4Q— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2018
* Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka defeated Ren Narita and Tatsuhiro Yagi
* Desperado defeated Shota Umino
* Bullet Club defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Michael Elgin
* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Taichi and Takashi Iizuka defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Hitoshi Tanahashi
* Chuckie T and Kazuckika Okada defeated BUSHI and SANADA
* Kota Ibushi defeated YOSHI-HASHI (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)
@s_d_naito vs @zacksabrejr#NJPWWorld Watch now??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njcup pic.twitter.com/1NSEgHFtOz— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 11, 2018
The next New Japan Cup show takes place early tomorrow at 6:00am ET. The next two tournament matches are: Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Chuckie T vs. SANADA.