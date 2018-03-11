WrestlingInc.com

Cody Says 'I Am The Leader Of Bullet Club,' Kenny Omega Rates Brandi Rhodes' Kiss, NJPW Tour

By Joshua Gagnon | March 11, 2018

- Above, Cody spoke with ROH Announcer Ian Riccaboni after Friday's ROH 16th Anniversary (full results here). Cody called out Omega for kissing his wife (Brandi kissed him) and for not wrestling as much as Cody does. He continued, "I am the leader of Bullet Club and I am the hero in this story."

- NJPW had their first ever tour in Australia last month and all four shows are now available on NJPW World. Just a note, you do have to subscribe to the service (about $9 a month) to see them.

Backstage News On Impact Champion Austin Aries Appearing At ROH 16th Anniversary Show
See Also
Backstage News On Impact Champion Austin Aries Appearing At ROH 16th Anniversary Show

- Speaking of Brandi and Kenny's kiss, on Twitter, Brandi wrote, "Kenny's dream came true last night...at the expense of my sweet lips." Omega responded with a rating of "2 out of 10." Brandi quickly replied, "Inches??? Tough break Cleaner." Cody and Kenny will face off one on one at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7 in New Orleans.






Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top