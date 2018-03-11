Matt Hardy On Keeping Things Secret In Wrestling, AJ Styles Vs. Chris Jericho In 2016, Mustafa Ali

- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and Chris Jericho at Fastlane in 2016. Jericho would eventually tap out to the calf crusher.

- At last year's WrestleMania, Matt and Jeff Hardy surprised fans with a return to the WWE. Hardy spoke briefly with Sky Sports about that moment and how difficult it was to keep it a secret.

"It was quite overwhelming and quite flattering, to be honest with you. It was quite incredible because it had truly been kept a secret up to that point," Hardy said. "We had literally just arrived at the building right before we were due to walk down the ramp to the ring, and the adrenaline of being snuck into the building and going up to gorilla (position) and then walking down that ramp was very, very special. ... Anything is difficult to keep a secret in this day and age, as far as professional wrestling goes. Access to information is insane today. You can't tell anyone anything if you want something to be kept a secret these days. There was only a very small circle of people who knew and we really worked hard to make it a special moment and a true surprise."

- The WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament is nearing the end with only four Superstars remaining: Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong and Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali. The winners of those matches will go to WrestleMania to determine the next Cruiserweight Champion. Ali has been putting together his own promos as of late and in the one below he referred to Gulak as a bully and talked about a time in his younger days when he didn't stand up to a person who was bullying a friend of his.