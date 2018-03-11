DDP On Ronda Rousey Finding Her Character In WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with Diamond Dallas Page and asked for his thoughts on how Ronda Rousey has done so far in WWE and some of the early criticisms she's already received.

"Give the girl a break man, she's going to be great," Page said. "She's a great athlete, she brings a lot to the sport and so much attention to the WWE. She's the biggest star - as far as an athlete - in the world."

Page then explained how it takes time for a wrestler to find their comfort zone with their character. Once he dropped the over the top antics with his own gimmick, DDP said that's when his career exploded.

"It's a lot of pressure going in, but that girl thrives on pressure. ... I believe in her and she's definitely going to put the work in," Page said. "I used to say Page Joseph Falkinburg - which is my given name - when Page Joseph Falkinburg stopped trying to be this over the top professional wrestler, Diamond Dallas Page, and Diamond Dallas Page became Page Joseph Falkinburg that's when my career took off. And Ronda will find that because she's one of the baddest women on the planet and she'll find it."

Rousey is scheduled to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania and will team up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

You can see DDP's full comments in the video above.

