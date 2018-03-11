WrestlingInc.com

WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View Card For Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

By Marc Middleton | March 11, 2018

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Fastlane coverage from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi

