WCW Content Headed To WWE Network, Braun Strowman And Alexa Bliss (Video), Best WWE - IG Photos

- Above is the latest WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd Up video featuring Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Naomi, and Jimmy Uso. Bliss was able to pin Naomi after she was distracted by Strowman putting her husband through the announce table. Bliss and Strowman will next face Asuka and The Miz.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Shinsuke Nakamura, Kurt Angle (with Ronda Rousey), Nikki Bella, and Mandy Rose.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com, the long awaited WCW Thunder will be making its way to the WWE Network's "Vault" on Monday, March 19. PWInsider had reported the delay was due to the WWE Network royalties lawsuit that included Raven and Buff Bagwell, but with that now over the show is freed up to be used. No word yet on how much of the content will be added.