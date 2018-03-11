Alexa Bliss Reveals The One Moment That Helped Her Become An Obnoxious Heel

With only four-and-a-half years as a pro wrestler and less than two on the main roster, Alexa Bliss has exhibited a meteoric rises in WWE. Not even five months after her main roster debut, Bliss defeated Becky Lynch to become the SmackDown Live Women's Champion. She held the title for two months, but regained just over a week after she lost it to become two-time champion.

Just three weeks after she was drafted to Raw, Bliss defeated Bayley for the Women's Championship, becoming the first person to win the title on both brands. Bliss lost at SummerSlam to Sasha Banks, but won it back just eight days later on Raw and has held the title ever since.

Bliss was able to outlast Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose to win the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match. In addition to her other accomplishments, Bliss will walk in this year's WrestleMania as the Raw Women's Champion, and walked into last year's WrestleMania as SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

During her promo following her win at Elimination Chamber, Bliss was able to completely turn the crowd around from cheers to boos with one single line, proving to everyone how good of a heel she is. This was one of many times that Bliss was able to elicit jeers from the crowd after initial cheers.

Bliss was recently interviewed by The Detroit News to promote her upcoming Raw appearance at the Little Caesars Arena. Bliss explained that she was very shy before playing the character that the WWE Universe see in the ring.

"Before I was portraying the character Alexa Bliss, I was very shy, very uncomfortable with playing a bad guy or showing any emotion, really," said Bliss. "Now when I'm in the ring or doing a speaking segment, I get so wrapped up in the character that I don't even notice I'm doing it. It's a natural feeling for me."

Being inspired by NXT General Manager William Regal on how to be a heel, Bliss was taught how to use real-life observations to add layers to her character. Bliss explained, "[Regal] would sit and watch people in airports and out in public and he would study their mannerisms, and he'd say if they bothered him, chances are they'd bother other people."

One observation in particular helped her go to a deeper level of being an obnoxious heel, and to know how to turn a crowd around to jeer her.

"I saw how other people were looking at this child, screaming his head off, kicking and screaming in the store, and the poor mother was just mortified and trying to get her son to stop," said Bliss. "I was like, 'that's gold. I'm using that.'"

This temper-tantrum character that Bliss displays has assisted her in being one of the top names in the women's division, and head to her second straight WrestleMania as champion.

Source: The Detroit News