Ronda Rousey TV Appearance, WWE Hall Of Famer Sings (Video), John Cena Vs. Rusev Full Match

- Above is the full match between then U.S. Champion Rusev and John Cena at Fastlane in 2015. The finish came when Rusev locked in The Accolade and Cena ended up passing out causing the referee to call the match.

- Ronda Rousey will be making an appearance on the daytime TV talk show, Ellen, this Wednesday. Rousey will be hyping her appearance at WrestleMania 34. In 2016, Rousey had a previous appearance on the show where she spoke about feelings of suicide after her loss to UFC Fighter Holly Holm.

- In the video below, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sings "Tonight You Belong to Me" with the help of a ukulele. A fan asked when the mix tape would be coming out and Phoenix responded it's something she loves to do and wanted to show fans she doesn't just workout.

Miss. Copeland when are we getting that mixtape. I'm ready. — Bri (-_•) (@totaIIymorgan) March 11, 2018