Ryback On Dolph Ziggler's Reported $1.5 Million Contract, WWE Releasing Rich Swann

As previously noted, Dolph Ziggler re-signed with the WWE reportedly for two years at $1.5 million per year. There was speculation that Ziggler was on his way out of the company, but reports say he never planned on leaving.

On his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback discussed Ziggler's decision to stay in WWE. Ryback said he believes Ziggler has staying power within the company because he's well-liked both backstage and in front of the camera. He said the fans' perception is sometimes skewed, but Ziggler is in fact well-respected in the WWE.

"They don't lose interest in Dolph Ziggler, it is all by design every time," Ryback said. "If you are not in that inner circle of guys that they want there, it doesn't matter how good and popular you are; some people have a hard time with that. People that are not there have no f**ing clue. They can speculate all they want, they're just outsiders buying tickets and watching it on TV. I have no idea; I don't talk with him about that stuff. The number he received seems very high because they like to essentially get indie guys and pay them as little as possible. There is a business strategy to what they are doing and where they have gone in that direction, but he has also put in his time, and is also at a point where it is all about money, and how they are going to use him, I hope he is making that kind of money because it is all fake, and sometimes you sacrifice what people think about you for money, but if he is happy with that I am happy for him."

Ryback also commented on Rich Swann's release from the WWE. Swann was released following an arrest for a domestic violence incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung, even though the charges were dropped. Ryback said it's possible the WWE brings Swann back in a year but there's no way to know for sure.

"Unfortunate for Rich Swann that he was released, but the domestic dispute charges were dropped I believe. Once a story comes out, he is one of those where there may never be another chance again, or they may bring him back in another year. It is an unfortunate situation, but it is what it is."

