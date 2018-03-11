WWE Fastlane Preview, Tommaso Ciampa On Creepy Twitter Accounts, CSR - Braun Strowman's 'Mania Plans

- Here is the latest edition of CSR, exclusively on Wrestling Inc., featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Juice Springsteen. Above is a look at what WWE could do for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. Below is this week's full playlist also featuring: Fastlane: Winners and Losers, if Kurt Angle was the right partner for Ronda Rousey, and a new title coming to NXT (contains spoilers).

- As noted, today at 3pm ET there will be a live Fastlane preview hosted by Renee Young and Cathy Kelley. They will be joined by The New Day and Dolph Ziggler and it will stream on WWE's Facebook and YouTube channel.

- Tommaso Ciampa called out a "fake, pathetic, creepy" Twitter account that pretends to be him. Ciampa told the Twitter user to "get a life." On this week's episode of NXT, Ciampa made an appearance, but was so heavily booed he ended up just leaving right after destroying a Johnny Gargano sign.