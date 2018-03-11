Hulk Hogan Talks About His First Love, Kevin Nash Hosting WrestleMania Week Party, Goldberg On TV

- 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bill Goldberg filmed for an episode of Graveyard Carz last week. The show airs on Wednesday nights on Velocity. Goldberg has appeared on the show before, as seen in the video above from December of 2016.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be hosting the 7th annual WrestleMania Shenanigans party on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Friday Night, April 6th from 11pm to 2am at The Bourbon Cowboy in the French Quarter. The event will feature live musical performances, dancing, drinks, food and fun and the chance to meet some of pro wrestling's biggest stars in a private nightclub environment with prizes, raffles and more. The event will be emceed by SoCal Val. In addition to Nash, Al Snow, ODB, Ken Anderson, Billy Gunn, Shane Helms, Katie Forbes, Katie Lee Burchill, Jillian Hall, Amber O'Neal, Victoria, Abyss, Swoggle and many more stars including some special surprise guests are scheduled to appear. All attendees will get an unlimited open bar with their ticket purchase including the signature New Orleans Hurricanes! VIP Guests will have the unique opportunity to meet and hang with "Big Sexy" Kevin Nash and will have exclusive access to the VIP balcony directly on Bourbon Street. Tickets for this exclusive VIP Club Party event are on sale now at PWRSHOW.com.

See Also Hulk Hogan Talks The Night WWE Fired Him And Why He Thinks They Did It

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan visited the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. During his appearance, Hogan talked about wanting to become a pro baseball player, but he broke his arm.

"I played full-time baseball until my final year of high school. I pitched and played third base," Hogan said, via USA Today. "I broke my arm playing third base. It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I segued into wrestling. I was a huge wrestling fan, too. Once my arm wasn't what it was, I was chasing the wrestling dream around and it finally happened but baseball was the first love."