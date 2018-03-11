New Day And Dolph Ziggler Talk WWE Fastlane, Carmella Comments On Tonight's PPV, Fans On John Cena

- Above is the WWE Fastlane Preview hosted by Renee Young and Cathy Kelley with New Day and Dolph Ziggler as their guests. The New Day talked up their feud with The Usos and said if it weren't for them The Usos wouldn't have made it to the main card on PPVs. Ziggler talked about his focus on tonight's match for the WWE Championship and John Cena having "fresh legs" coming into the match.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans "Will John Cena win his record 17th World Title at WWE Fastlane?" As of this writing, "No" is leading with 63 percent of the vote.

- At tonight's PPV, Charlotte will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ruby Riott, both women commented on Twitter about their upcoming match. "Ms. Money in the Bank" Carmella also tweeted out "Everyone is trying to find their path. I'm just moon walkin' right past them" and used tonight's PPV hashtag. Carmella has until June to cash-in her title opportunity.

"Mama said knock you out

and Daddy said to break your leg" ??#Fastlane pic.twitter.com/8YsLNnR6QZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 11, 2018