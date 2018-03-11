WrestlingInc.com

Dolph Ziggler On Why He's Never Had Singles Match At WrestleMania, Fastlane Kickoff (Video), Shop

By Raj Giri | March 11, 2018

- Above is the Kickoff show for tonight's Fastlane pay-per-view, which starts at 7pm ET.

- For today only, t-shirts are as low as $12 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

Dolph Ziggler Says He Wanted Latest WWE Absence To Be For A Long Time
- Dolph Ziggler he has a theory about why he's never had a singles match at WrestleMania. Ziggler has wrestled at a WrestleMania eight times, but it has always been in multi-person matches or as a participant in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Ziggler, who would likely head into WrestleMania as WWE Champion if he were to win tonight's Six-Pack Challenge main event at Fastlane, tweeted:



