WWE Fastlane Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Fastlane Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

- The 2017 WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH as Renee Young welcomes us. She's joined by Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Sam is looking forward to the SmackDown Tag Team Title match, Booker is looking forward to the WWE United States Title match and Otunga can't wait for the Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title. The panel hypes tonight's show, WrestleMania 34 and the WWE Network.

- Renee sends us backstage to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. Charly talks about how things were tense in catering earlier but she did catch up with Sami Zayn, who was in a great mood. She also talked with John Cena, who is looking forward to making it to WrestleMania 34. Charly will be joined later by Dolph Ziggler for a Twitter Q&A. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskDolph hashtag. We go back to the panel for a preview of tonight's SmackDown Women's Title match. The panel picks Charlotte Flair to retain over Ruby Riott. Renee plugs a six-man match just announced for the pre-show - Breezango and Tye Dillinger vs. Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. We go to a break.