Possible Spoilers: Big Favorites For Top WWE Fastlane Matches

All of the betting odds projections released last week are still intact and the lines actually moved further in the direction of the favorites. Of the six matches with odds, three have moved dramatically and the other three have increased only marginally. It's possible that the smart money might be in for the top matches, which would be the first time it has happened since last summer. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

AJ Styles is still favored to successfully retain his WWE Championship in a Six-Pack Challenge. "The Phenomenal One" has seen his odds rise from to -800 to -2600. Also of note in this match is John Cena's odds slightly improving, going from +750 to +650. Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler have all seen their odds decrease in this match.

Charlotte Flair's odds also skyrocketed from -1000 to -2300 as she defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Ruby Riott. 2019 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura's odds have also jumped from -800 to -3600 against Rusev.



Three matches that have not moved as dramatically. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos were initially favored at -175 and have moved to only -260 defending against The New Day. Also, Becky Lynch and Naomi moved only slightly from -150 to -180 in their match with Natalya and Carmella. Finally, The United States Championship match no longer has the even odds it has opened with.

The sports books have set Bobby Roode as a -300 favorite to be the "end of broadcast ruling" winner, which would account for a match being restarted and initial decision being changed. Interestingly enough, the odds for the initial ruling have Roode favored at only -230 against challenger Randy Orton. Historically, the "initial rulings" and "end of broadcast rulings" do not vary much.

The story of the Fastlane odds are very similar to the last PPV, Elimination Chamber. While it was not believed that there were leaks creating "smart money odds", all of the final projections ended up being 100% accurate, but for this PPV a potential upset tonight is reasonably possible. The odds are still live and do not close until just before the bell rings for each individual match.

Below are the latest odds.

WWE Championship 6 Pack Challenge

AJ Styles (c) -2600 vs

John Cena +650 vs

Sami Zayn +1700 vs

Kevin Owens +1700 vs

Baron Corbin +3300 vs

Dolph Ziggler +3800

Smackdown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) -2300 vs Ruby Riott +1100

United States Championship

Bobby Roode (c) -230 vs Randy Orton +170 (Initial Ruling)

Bobby Roode (c) -300 vs Randy Orton +220 (End of Broadcast Ruling)

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) -260 vs The New Day +160

Shinsuke Nakamura -3600 vs Rusev +1400

Becky Lynch & Naomi -180 vs Natalya & Carmella +140